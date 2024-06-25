Brooklyn Nets: Day’Ron Sharpe Could be Target of Grizzlies' Offseason Plans
The No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, which eventually became Day'Ron Sharpe, was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets from the Phoenix Suns as part of a Landry Shamet 2021 offseason trade.
Sharpe, 22, was a one-and-done at North Carolina before becoming the backup big man to Nic Claxton, who is due for an extension very soon. He wrapped up last season averaging seven points and six rebounds on 57% shooting from the field and 27% accuracy from three.
A team longing for a promising center is the Memphis Grizzlies, who shipped off Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. With Adams, the Grizzlies managed to achieve a record of 51-31 even when their franchise player, Ja Morant, missed 21 games during the season going into the playoffs. That was good for the second seed in the Western Conference. Now, Sharpe is at the centerpiece of the Grizzlies' plans this offseason to bring in more centers, per Matt Moore of Action Network.
"The Grizzlies are expected to try and add multiple centers this summer, which is one reason they've been linked to trade-up rumors in the draft," said Moore. "Another name to watch as a potential reserve option is Day'Ron Sharpe from the Nets with one of their bench wings and a second rounder being part of a potential deal."
Last month, I said that the Grizzlies would most likely be the team to trade their 2024 draft pick with the Nets if the Houston Rockets aren't the team that does. Keep in mind, the Rockets and Grizzlies have lottery picks in this year's draft at No. 3 and No. 9, respectively.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.