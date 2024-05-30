Three Teams with Lottery Picks Could Directly Impact the Brooklyn Nets
Evan Sidery of Sporting News reported that the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz have made it clear that they are all open for business at the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Rockets, who hold the third pick in the draft, have already made themselves known in the trade market as potential suitors for the Brooklyn Nets and this goes back to before the 2023-24 trade deadline. After receiving the third pick at the draft lottery, this could come back to bite the Nets.
If a Rockets exchange falls through, the Grizzlies and the Jazz could very well be backup options for Brooklyn if they decide to not just trade into the draft this year, but to capture a lottery pick. The price would also be less costly as Houston would be asking for more than Memphis and Utah.
Between the Grizzlies and the Jazz, Memphis would probably be the team that ends up trading their pick, even if the Nets are not the suitors of that trade. Injuries plagued their most recent season on their way to a 27-55 record and they still don't have answers for some of their roster questions.
As for the Jazz, they are in rebuild mode, which isn't telling at all with their 31-51 record from last season that stands better than the Grizzlies'. Memphis is in win-now mode after losing to the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, in Game 6 of the 2022 Conference Semifinals. The Jazz were also a significant 10 games back of the eleventh seed in the Western Conference while their All-Star player, Lauri Markkanen, is currently trending in trade rumors as we speak.
