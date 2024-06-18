'The Expectation' Around NBA Is Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Nic Claxton
Nic Claxton may be sticking around for the long haul after all.
Per Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype Podcast, "the expectation is that Nic Claxton is going back to the Brooklyn Nets. That's the expectation many have around the league."
Claxton, the former 2019 second-round pick out of Georgia, turned in another solid season after hitting career-highs in 2022-23. 2023-24 saw him notch 9.9 rebounds per game, 2.1 blocks per game and a 62.9% shooting percentage. All three were team highs, positioning the near-seven footer for a huge payday.
While many fans may disagree that Claxton is worth in the upper echelon of $25 million annually, beginning Jordi Fernandez's tenure in Brooklyn by allowing the franchise's second best player to walk is not the smartest option. This team has made it clear they have no plans to rebuild or tank for a high draft pick (which would be pointless anyway considering Houston owns multiple future Brooklyn first rounders) and now turn to retaining the roster's current existing talent.
At this point in his career, Claxton is what he is. A walking double-double who has the ability to shoot over 70% from the field on a playoff roster. While his production dipped slightly this past season, if he can return to his 2022-23 form he will be worth every penny. Big men are hard to come by in this modern NBA, and as each new star center resets the market, $25 million annually for Claxton will eventually appear to be a bargain.
Now that the Boston Celtics have been crowned NBA Champions, thanks to new negotiation rules, the Nets can begin working out a deal with Claxton starting today.
