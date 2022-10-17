Brooklyn Nets Exercise Team Options on Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe

To no surprise, the Brooklyn Nets officially exercised the 2023-24 team options of Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe Monday morning.

The two second-year players have had their bright spots with Brooklyn in different ways, but one thing remains the same: both players will need to be patient for their opportunities in year two.

Thomas' role will likely be similar to last season but he'll get an opportunity in the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Brooklyn will be without both Joe Harris (foot soreness) and Seth Curry (ankle rehab) against the Pelicans. The Nets' head coach, Steve Nash disclosed that Thomas will get a bigger role to provide a bigger scoring lift.

Outside of his aggression to score, Nash wants his second-year guard to really build on passing - an avenue of his game that was on display in the NBA Summer League over the offseason. In his eyes, he sees a lot of potential for Thomas passing the rock, foreseeing the guard as a "gifted passer." There aren't many coaches that can see passing potential better than Nash - who is known as one of the most prolific passers the game of basketball has ever seen.

"We always messaged to Cam about shot selection. On the other side, he's a capable almost gifted passer. It's just a matter of where his focus is at," said Nash after Sunday's practice. "We know Cam has been a primary scorer his whole life so for him, he's been pushed to score. He's been given the green light.

"As a 6'2," 6'3" combo guard, it can help his game to play-make a little so he doesn't have to take tough ones. He can create for others and get more open looks by playing cat and mouse. The talent's there. Just getting him to really buy into how good he is and that part of it, it can be a successful part of his game."

Between the two second-year players, it's likely Sharpe will get more of the opportunity shares to start the season. Sharpe, who has stood out in the Nets preseason, is making a statement to earn frontcourt minutes with the second unit.

The Nets have raved about the offseason work their 6-foot-9 big put in over the big break. Sharpe not only developed his game but also developed his body, looking leaner and stronger. That's something that really sticks out to the Nets' head coach.

"He had a great summer. I think he looks physically better. He really was great this summer," Steve Nash said. "I think I've told you before, we've worked really hard with the young guys, and Day Day took a step."

Despite the 20-year-old averaging 13 points and nine boards across the final two preseason contests, the Nets head coach is taking a similar approach heading into this season, emphasizing patience for his young big man.

"He's a 20-year-old guy, so we got to also be patient and recognize two good preseason games does not mean he's arrived," Nash said. "He's got to be super-focused, diligent with his work and his prep, and continue to take nothing for granted and see if he can continue to play well."

Brooklyn's frontcourt is quite weaker compared to last season. The team chose not to re-sign Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Andre Drummond leaving Nicolas Claxton and Sharpe as the two lone bigs on the roster.

The plan is Claxton will serve as the starting center for Brooklyn to open the season. The fourth-year big started all four preseason games and has shown signs of growth early on. In the preseason, Nash played veteran Markieff Morris and Sharpe in the front court in the second unit together. The decision to play the two bigs alongside each other was experimental to see what product can be produced.

"I think it starts a little bit by just trying to fit them on the floor. In the preseason, you're trying to play a little bit of an expanded group, but we actually have been pretty pleased with that," Nash said. "We'll see. I think different nights that'll probably not be as inviting, but on other nights it can be good. It's not set in stone. It's also not something that we're going to throw out."