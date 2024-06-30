Nets Grab Duke Star in 2025 Mock Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone and the Brooklyn Nets failed to make a pick. However, that won't be the case next year, and Brooklyn could end up taking one of the top players in the class.
CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish conducted a 2025 mock draft and gave the Nets Duke guard Caleb Foster with the No. 10 overall pick.
"Foster was a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2023 whose freshman season ended in February because of a stress fracture in his ankle. That was unfortunate — for both Foster and Duke. But before the 6-5 combo guard was sidelined, he did shoot 40.6% from 3-point range on 2.5 attempts per game. Assuming his shooting percentages stay similar and production goes up, Foster could be the third Blue Devil selected in the 2025 lottery," Parrish writes.
While Nets fans may be looking for Foster's teammates Cooper Flagg or Khaman Maluach, Foster would be a good get for Brooklyn's backcourt.
In his freshman season at Duke, Foster averaged 7.7 points per game but made just over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts. He's expected to have a larger role next season as his teammate Jared McCain went No. 16 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week.
If Foster can continue to improve, the Nets may be keeping an eye on him early in the draft a year from now.
