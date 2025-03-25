Nets Keeping Pace in Power Rankings
The Brooklyn Nets are limping towards the end of the regular season as they look to secure the best spot possible for the NBA Draft lottery.
The Nets have still looked competent, but they have struggled to come out on the winning end of most of these games.
This prompted NBA.com writer John Schuhmann to keep the team at No. 25 in the latest power rankings.
"The Nets were competitive against good teams (Boston and Indiana) on a three-game trip, but lost all three games, allowing 48 points on 35 clutch defensive possessions (1.37 per)," Schuhmann writes.
"The Nets have lost nine straight road games, a streak that began a month ago with a loss in Washington, where they’ll return for a rest-disadvantage game on Saturday. They are playing eight of their final 11 games at home, where they’re 6-6 (with wins over the Rockets and Lakers) since Feb. 1."
The only teams that ranked below the Nets were the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
Brooklyn only has 10 regular season games left, so there isn't many chances for the team to get better on the floor, but as long as the Nets can put their best foot forward to end the season, they can have a lot to look forward to in the offseason.
The Nets are back on the court tomorrow as they host the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.