Brooklyn Nets' NBA Cup Odds Revealed
The second-ever NBA Cup begins tonight with group play starting, however, the Brooklyn Nets will be given the night off after a 107-105 win against the New Orleans Pelicans last night. Brooklyn will not play their first group stage match until Friday, Nov. 15 against the New York Knicks.
As group play kicks off tonight, FanDuel recently released each team's odds to win the NBA Cup. In an article from Bleacher Report's Julia Stumbaugh, each team's odds are listed with a breakdown of each division.
Brooklyn is tied for the worst odds to win, along with the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards. The Nets find themselves in a division with the Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Charlotte Hornets. None of these teams, including Brooklyn, have a winning record at the moment.
Stumbaugh focused on the Knicks when talking about East Group A, who had high hopes coming into this season. The team acquired former Nets forward Mikal Bridges in a trade involving a heap of draft capital, however, New York isn't off to a great start.
"The New York Knicks meanwhile have a potentially easier path to the knockout round as they prepare to face Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets in East A," Stumbaugh wrote. "The Knicks may be off to a slow 4-5 start to the season, but none of those group-stage opponents have a winning record either."
Brooklyn's 5-6 record puts them right around the Knicks in the standings, but given that the Nets were expected to be one of the league's worst teams this season, it looks different from that perspective. Oddsmakers clearly ignored this when deciding teams' chances to make a run in the tournament.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.