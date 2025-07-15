Brooklyn Nets New Veteran Acquisitions Talk About Leadership
While the most exciting part of a rebuild is watching young players grow, a strong veteran presence is often necessary to set a positive example for the team’s younger players.
This offseason, the Nets added players with deep playoff experience and track records as reliable contributors. As of now, all signs point to both of them approaching the opportunity with the right mindset.
While speaking with Nets Wire’s Sharif Phillips-Keaton at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, new additions Terance Mann and Michael Porter Jr. both embraced the idea of stepping into leadership roles on a young Brooklyn team.
“That's really one of the main focuses I'm going to try and take on with this group,” Mann said when asked about leadership. “Whatever coach wants me to do, I’m going to do. I've always been that type of player. Just being excited for it."
As part of a three-team trade first announced on June 24, Brooklyn acquired the draft rights to Atlanta’s No. 22 overall pick while sending cash considerations to Boston. The Celtics sent Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks and received Georges Niang and a second-round pick in return.
Last season, Mann playerd for both the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three.
He also has some valuable playoff experience, even scoring a career-high 39 points on 71.4% shooting to help the Clippers eliminate the Utah Jazz and reach their first-ever Conference Finals.
While Mann’s offensive numbers aren’t eye-popping, his playoff outburst showed he’s a capable scorer when called upon. Playing alongside dynamic offensive stars like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Trae Young has limited him to a supporting role, but it’s also helped him grow as a defender and find other ways to impact the game.
Like Mann, Porter Jr. seems eager to serve as a positive influence on Brooklyn’s young players. As a former five-star and No. 1 overall recruit, he said that he understands what it’s like to go from being a star to simply trying to prove himself at the next level, and he wants to help the Nets' younger players navigate that tough transition.
"Coming into the league and being the guy your whole life and then coming in and there’s players that are better than you, been there longer than you, all those things, that’s an adjustment,” Porter said.
Last season, Porter Jr. played the most minutes of his career (33.7 minutes per game) while averaging 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.
While Mann’s playoff experience should be helpful, Porter Jr.’s is even more extensive. Back in 2023, he helped the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in the NBA finals, even scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a Game 5 win.
With two veterans willing to lead, Brooklyn’s future appears to be in good hands as its young core continues to develop.