Nets Drop in Bleacher Report's Latest NBA Power Rankings

For a month, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the NBA's most fun teams to watch, going 7-4 in December and showing fans that they can be competitive under head coach Jordi Fernandez. Unfortunately, those days are gone, as they've come back down to Earth.

The Nets are 1-7 since the start of 2026, most recently to the New Orleans Pelicans, 116-113. It was their 16th clutch game of the season, and now Brooklyn is 3-13 in such situations.

However, there have been some bright spots. For one, the value of both veterans and young players is building. Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe are a few players who have been playing well enough to potentially bring in trade interest. Porter, who is expected to garner offers from postseason contenders, is averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 49-40-84 splits.

What's more is that we're also starting to see development from the rookies. Egor Demin and Drake Powell have been given more minutes as of late, and they've taken advantage, especially Demin. The No. 8 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft is looking like one of the better first-year players in the league, averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds over his last 12 games.

Alas, the Nets' string of losses has resulted in a drop in Bleacher Report's latest NBA power rankings. They moved from 26th to 27th, with the Pelicans moving up three spots. Brooklyn is one rank ahead of the Indiana Pacers and one behind the Dallas Mavericks.

"The Brooklyn Nets were winless this week, and Michael Porter Jr. is starting to show up in fresh trade rumors seemingly every day," Andy Bailey wrote.

"It makes sense that Brooklyn might want to move him, given its need for a good pick in this year's draft and MPJ's overwhelmingly positive impact on the team's point differential."

It's probably more of a positive that the Nets are starting to drop games, especially against bottom feeders like the Pelicans and Mavericks. Their ultimate goal is to land a top draft pick in 2026, and they need the best odds possible. Finishing with one of the three worst records in the NBA means they secure a 52.1% chance at the top three.

Trading Porter will certainly help those odds, as he is one of the few players keeping this offense afloat. Brooklyn prided itself on having the best defensive rating in December, but on the other end, the team ranks 26th in such rating, despite the 27-year-old having such an efficient and productive season.