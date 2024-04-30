Getting Nic Claxton Back Will be Pivotal to Nets’ Future Efforts
Over the past few seasons, Nets’ center Nic Claxton has emerged as one of the premier big men in the league.
His averages of 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game don’t quite do justice to his on-court dominance. But his top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting just a year ago somewhat tell the story.
Even more, he’s grown into that player in Brooklyn, playing just 15 games in his rookie season, 32 in his sophomore year before becoming a mainstay in the rotation from there.
Suffice to say, Claxton’s become a large part of this team, from both an on-court and developmental perspective.
That’s why signing him back after he enters unrestricted free agency will be pivotal. Multiple Nets personnel have already voiced their wanting him back.
"Nic is a big that has defensive versatility," new head coach Jordi Fernandez said at his introductory presser days ago. "I believe he'll be Defensive Player of the Year. For us, he's a priority in this summer.”
"I think Nic is the No. 1 priority for us,” General Manager Sean Marks echoed.
Starting Fernandez’ tenure off with a big free agent signing will be pivotal in letting him hit the ground running. Players like Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and more can be a competitive bunch. But Claxton's size, rim protection and connective attributes make him the glue in this equation.
Claxton may very well command $20 million per season. And every penny will be worth it in retaining a high-level player for the foreseeable future.