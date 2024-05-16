Vince Carter’s Best Games With the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they would retire Vince Carter's No. 15 jersey at the Barclays Center, a tribute that will follow his Hall-of-Fame enshrinement later this year.
Carter was a Net from 2004 to 2009, averaging 23.6 points per game and cementing himself in Nets history with numerous appearances on statistical category lists.
As we celebrate VC's legacy in the NBA, and specifically with Brooklyn, let's take a look back at Carter's three best performances with the Nets.
January 8, 2006 @ Toronto Raptors
Stats: 42 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists
The magnitude of this game for both sides was otherwordly. In his return to a hostile Toronto crowd after getting traded midseason, VC shined when the lights were brightest, dropping 42 points with a game-winning shot to break the hearts of Raptors fans one more time.
The fans gave him the usual villain treatment, booing him every time he got the ball. VC would get the ball... "boooo"... VC hits a shot... the boos subside. Poetic.
December 23, 2005, @ Miami Heat
Stats: 51 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Matching his career-high two nights before Christmas in Miami, Carter shot an impressive 13-25 on his way to scoring 51 points on just two made threes. New Jersey would win this game 95-88, with Carter playing 44 minutes. The combination of Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade's 41 points wouldn't even come close to touching VC's 51.
April 7, 2007 vs. Washington Wizards
Stats: 46 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists
Who could forget the iconic 40-point triple-double right before the playoffs in the Prudential Center? VC was doing it all against Washington, being the only player in Nets history to record a 40+ point triple-double at the time. James Harden would later join Carter in 2021.
This game would go to overtime, with New Jersey needing every single stat from Carter. Jason Kidd also had an incredible night, having a triple-double of his own with 10 points, 16 rebounds, and 18 assists.
Once again, Carter led everyone in minutes with 46, proving his value to the team en route to their playoff run.
