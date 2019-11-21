Jarrett Allen's monster double-double leads the way as Nets overpower Hornets 101-91

The Brooklyn Nets refused to sink further into an abyss by capturing a win on Wednesday night at Barclays Center over the Charlotte Hornets. Spencer Dinwiddie played well dropping 20 points and Garrett Temple added 20, but the real story was youngster Jarrett Allen's season-high 22 points, 17 rebounds in just 28 minutes.

DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and seven boards as Brooklyn's twin towers overwhelmed the Hornets bigs. The Nets outrebounded the Hornets 53-41 and the defense limited Charlotte to just 30 of 81 field goal attempts from the field, good enough for only 37 percent.

With Kyrie Irving's shoulder impingement sidelining him for a third straight game, the timeline for the floor general is still unclear. The Nets needed this win in the worst way to climb closer to the .500 mark and pull to the seventh seed in the Eastern conference.

The Nets are no strangers to slow starts as a 8-18 record out of the gate last year culminated in a 42 win season that saw the team go 34-22 over the final 26 games.

Caris LeVert is currently recovering from thumb surgery and with his return not expected for 4-6 weeks, the Nets, and specifically Kenny Atkinson, will need to identify an effective rotation to keep the ship afloat and make-up for the loss of the team's top two scorers.

For the first time all year, the Nets didn't allow an opponent to score 30-points or more in a single quarter of the game. The 91 points surrendered were a season-best for Brooklyn and if the team hopes to stay on the winning track Friday against Sacramento, they'll need another effort like they got Wednesday night against Charlotte.