Can the Brooklyn Nets Really Build Around Bridges?
Fred Katz's recent piece in The Athletic established that the Brooklyn Nets will be moving forward with Mikal Bridges as their number one guy. He is the present, the future and apparently supposed to be the recruiter. Katz writes that the Nets believe Bridges is the "costar to whichever big name [they] can trade for down the line."
Hoping your entrenched star can attract likewise talent is no new blueprint, but no offense to Bridges, the entrenched star is typically brighter than what the 27-year-old currently has to offer. Bridges is unquestionably a phenomenal player and offers extreme value, just ask the Houston Rockets. But is he truly a number one or two option on a title contender? Not presently.
His defensive ability is among the top of the league, and he has improved exponentially as a scorer since arriving in Brooklyn, but has not hit that plateau of "elite" just yet. Maybe with new head coach Jordi Fernandez's "player development-first" philosophy will help Bridges take that next step, but presently he is labeled more as a "star" than a "superstar." And frankly, it will take a "superstar" title to lure a top-tier partner.
The Nets always do this. Continuing to seek out the next big swing that unfortunately continuously sets the franchise back decades through backfiring, ill-advised moves. There is no need to rush the process. Allow Bridges to bloom into one of the league's most-feared two-way players before adding a "costar."
Brooklyn undoubtedly can build around him. Just not right now. Use this season as a "feel out" year. See what you have in some of your younger talent, shrewdly operate the trade and free agent markets, and who knows, you may not have to trade for that "costar."
The Nets may end up having Bridges' eventual superstar partner on the roster already by way of an unexpected breakout.
