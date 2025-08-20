Could the Brooklyn Nets Target Max Strus or Jett Howard in a Salary Dump Deal?
This summer, the Brooklyn Nets have already volunteered to help two franchises with "salary dump" deals.
First, the Nets helped facilitate Kristaps Porzingis' move to Atlanta, taking on Terance Mann's contract and receiving the draft rights to UNC product Drake Powell in the process. Next, Brooklyn sent a heavily protected second-rounder—which is not likely to convert—to the Miami Heat, receiving a future second and Haywood Highsmith late in the offseason.
But the Highsmith move opened up the need for more upcoming transactions. The Nets will eventually be forced to cut ties with multiple players to meet the 15-player threshold, which could be achieved via another trade.
What if, in an attempt to trim down the roster, Brooklyn executed another salary dump-type deal? Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus and Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard could both be potential targets.
Strus, 29, is owed $15.9 million in 2025-26 and is coming off a solid showing in his second season as a Cavalier. While his averages—outside of field goal percentage—dropped across the board from his inaugural campaign in Cleveland, Strus remains a valuable role player, just maybe not for his price point. The Nets could engage with the Cavaliers regarding a Strus salary dump, though the picks the former would receive from the latter likely won't be all that valuable. Depending on Cleveland's willingness to part with future draft capital, Brooklyn could send Keon Johnson and Dariq Whitehead to its conference rival in exchange for Strus and a future first or multiple future seconds.
Howard, 21, is owed $5.5 million in 2025-26—a significantly less figure than Strus—and has yet to show the flashes he did while starring at Michigan. Howard was a lottery selection in the 2023 draft, but hasn't panned out thus far. He could become a cap casualty, especially since Orlando is expected to finish towards the top of the conference standings next season. The Nets could still trim their roster while acquiring Howard, sending the Magic a similar package to the one proposed for Strus.
Brooklyn isn't done dealing yet. The Highsmith trade confirmed that. But that doesn't mean the Nets have to pull off moves only in preparation for the regular season. They can trim the roster while still adding intriguing names, and these two deals would do just that.
The Nets must continue gaining as much value as possible, especially heading into a pivotal year two of the team's complete rebuild.