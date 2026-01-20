Grading Brooklyn Nets Rookies Halfway Through the Season

Few teams in NBA history have rostered five rookies on standard contracts in a single season. Even fewer teams have played that number of rookies as significantly as the Brooklyn Nets have with their five first-round picks during the 2025/26 season.

The Nets stand with a 12-29 record at the halfway point of this campaign, so why not evaluate how their newcomers have performed early on in their careers? Four of the five draftees came into the league as 19-year-olds, and expectations weren't put too high to begin with. There will still be plenty of time for each rookie to blossom into greater talents, but for now, let's grade out their initial seasons.

1. Egor Demin

Jan 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brooklyn selected Egor Demin with the eighth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the 19-year-old out of BYU has surpassed expectations in many ways. He's averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 assists and three rebounds per game on 40.5% from the field and 39.8% from three.

Demin has already answered many questions about his ability to shoot from beyond the arc –– his three-point shot can be almost an overeliance at times –– while his playmaking has left more to be desired. The russian guard was ranked seventh in the most recent NBA rookie ladder and still has room to grow as a scorer and defender.

Grade: A-

2. Nolan Traoré

Jan 19, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) shoots the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The most improved Nets' rookie from the start of the season to now would go to No. 19 overall pick Nolan Traoré. He's averaged 5.4 points and 2.7 assists on 33.1% from the field and 31.7% from deep across this season, but in his last five games, he's averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists on better efficiency.

Coach Fernández on NT’s development and using his voice as a leader 📈 https://t.co/Q3RWPRU2Ed pic.twitter.com/uHlt08Cv0A — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 20, 2026

Traoré began the season out of the rotation and getting most of his run in the G League, but his speed and court vision have led him to solid minutes off the bench. Efficiency and defense remain issues for the Frenchman, but that's typical of most young rookies. He could contend for the starting point guard role in the future and push Demin to an off-ball role.

Grade: B

3. Drake Powell

Jan 19, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Drake Powell (4) looks to pass the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Drake Powell was selected with the 22nd overall pick by Brooklyn, and he has quietly been a rock for the organization despite his young age. The North Carolina product is averaging 6.4 points and 1.7 assists this season on 46% from the field and 32.4% from three.

Originally drafted for his three-and-D ability, Powell has been extremely efficient scoring inside the paint, converting at over a 70% clip. His numbers don't jump off the page, and they might not ever, but that doesn't take away from his impact. Powell will only get better as a defender as his career drags on, and even if he's not scoring, he's not going to slow down the offense.

Grade: B+

4. Ben Saraf

Dec 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) dribbles up court during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In hindsight, it's surprising that No. 26 overall pick Ben Saraf is the only Nets rookie to play in 10 or more G League games. He started the first five games of the season for Brooklyn but has since only appeared in seven games off the bench.

Through 12 NBA games, Saraf has averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 assists on 35.5% from the field and 27.3% from deep. He's shown promise in 14 games with the Long Island Nets while he works on scoring and his ball handling. When teams take international prospects down the board, it's often assumed that they'll be project players, and in Saraf's case, there's no reason to count him out yet.

Grade: C-

5. Danny Wolf

Jan 14, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) and guard/forward Terance Mann (14) wait for a rebound against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With their final pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets selected 21-year-old Danny Wolf at No. 27 overall. The older rookie, in comparison to his peers, spent time with Yale and Michigan in college, and it took him some time to get going at the NBA level.

Across 26 games this season, Wolf has averaged 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds on 39.8% from the field and 35.7% from three. He wasn't a consistent part of the rotation until late November, but he's proven to be one of Brooklyn's most reliable three-point shooters and rebounders. There's not an area of Wolf's game that is below average or cannot be improved, which makes him an enticing developmental piece.

Grade: B+