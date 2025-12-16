Mannix Sources: Bucks Looking to Upgrade Roster Amid Focus on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mannix’s NBA notebook
Spurs’ playoff potential
So … is San Antonio a real threat to win the Western Conference? Saturday night’s thriller against the Thunder offered the strongest evidence to date. The Spurs defense was sharp, holding Oklahoma City to 41% shooting, including just 24% from three. De’Aaron Fox has been brilliant, Stephon Castle is a legit playmaker, while Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes have provided enough scoring punch to push San Antonio into the top 10 in offensive efficiency. And, oh yeah—that Wembanyama guy is pretty good.
Ask around the Spurs and the answer to the question comes down to execution. San Antonio has been ruthlessly efficient in close games this season; the Spurs are 12–3 in “clutch” games, defined as those within five points with five minutes to play, the NBA’s third-best mark. Against Oklahoma City, San Antonio switched from zone to man defense down the stretch, confounding the Thunder enough for the Spurs to pull out a two-point win.
Can they do it in the playoffs? Postseason pressure has not been kind to young teams, and beyond Luke Kornet and Barnes, there are not many players with real playoff experience. Still, the Spurs have shown remarkable poise and maturity early in the season. If they can maintain it in the playoffs, they can beat anybody.
Bucks actively looking to upgrade
Could the Kings’ reported willingness to deal their collection of aging veteran wings open the door for Milwaukee to try to pull another rabbit out of its hat? With the public focus on the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has been diligently working to find ways to upgrade its roster, sources familiar with the Bucks tell Sports Illustrated.
Sacramento’s assets aren’t great. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk are productive but they are old, expensive and, well, there is a reason the Kings are 6–20. Still, Milwaukee is wafer thin on the perimeter and any upgrade could be a difference-maker. Any trade is complicated—the Bucks don’t have much in the way of young assets, expiring contracts or draft capital—but expect Milwaukee to kick the tires with a lot of teams (including Sacramento) in the weeks ahead.
Jonathan Kuminga’s Warriors tenure ending?
It’s unclear how Jonathan Kuminga’s run in Golden State will end—Kuminga can’t be traded until Jan. 15—but rival executives I’ve talked to are certain that it will end. After a fast start to the season, Kuminga’s production has cratered. He has been DNP-CD the last three games and it doesn’t sound like that’s changing anytime soon. Said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, “Right now, it’s just where things are.”
Kuminga isn’t responsible for Golden State’s middling 13–14 record. The offense has been abysmal (21st in efficiency, per NBA.com), Jimmy Butler has looked out of rhythm while the team has glaring needs for a wing defender and a rim protector. Frankly, the Warriors look a lot like the team they were last season, before the trade for Butler breathed new life down the stretch.
Still, a Kuminga trade feels inevitable. He’s under a team-friendly deal—two years, $48.5 million, with a team option on the second year—specifically structured to be trade friendly. Sacramento and Phoenix showed interest in Kuminga last offseason, while some execs believe New Orleans could be in play. The rebuilding Pelicans could pair the 23-year-old Kuminga alongside rookie standout Derik Queen. And the Pels have some interesting wings (Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones) that would pique the Warriors’ interest.
Celtics helping longtime trainer
For 30 years Ed Lacerte helped Boston players manage injuries as the Celtics head athletic trainer. Now, it’s Lacerte who needs an assist. The team announced that Lacerte is battling acute monocytic leukemia, with doctors recommending a blood stem cell transplant. To raise awareness, the Celtics wore special shooting shirts during Monday’s game against Detroit and will have stations for fans to get tested for the blood stem cell donor registry in the arena before games on Dec. 19 and 22, with anyone between the ages of 18 and 35 encouraged to get a cheek swab. Anyone looking to help can find information at Celtics.com/20seconds.
