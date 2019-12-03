NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

David Nwaba Play No Games with the Nets

Larry Stansbury

Small forward David Nwaba scored 10 points at the Eastern Conference playing the Celtics and Heat making a trademark defense. After Wednesday’s loss against the Celtics, the small forward didn’t get any plays on Friday’s rematch, but was part of Atkinson’s rotation during the game against the Heat.

“He’s earning himself more playing time,” Atkinson said regarding to Nwaba’s performance.

Nwaba had six points, four rebounds, and two shots within 16 minutes from the game against the Suns on Nov. 10. This is the player’s fourth organization after getting undrafted with Cal Poly.

“Just stay ready. That’s the biggest thing no matter what happens,” Nwaba said to NY Post. “I just got to be ready and stay positive about the whole process. … It’s an opportunity every time I’m on the court, just to play hard. I think they see it. I just got to continue to be aggressive every opportunity I have and just play my game.”

Nwaba appeared in only 12 games this season. The team will make a new roster when Wilson Chandler’s suspension ends for using performance-enhancing drugs. This could be a great possibility for Nwaba, especially if he wants to continue as a Nets player.

“I know what I bring to this team,” Nwaba said. “I’m just out there showing I deserve to be out there on the floor. I’m trying to help this team as much as I can.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spencer Dinwiddie’s Time Limit Breakout Performance Can Save Him and Nets This Season

Larry Stansbury
0

And he's motivated to do it.

Nets Fall To Heat 109-106 Despite Late Game Lead

Eric Webb
0

Brooklyn loses close game in first game of December.

A Quarter Way Through the Season The Nets Look The Same As Last Year, and Here's Why That's A Good Thing

Eric Webb
0

Brooklyn is building towards contention game by game.

No Kyrie, no problem for the Nets as they exact revenge on Celtics in finale of home and home series

Rick Laughland
0

Spencer Dinwiddie carried the day for Brooklyn.

Kemba, Celtics too much for Brooklyn.

Eric Webb
0

The Nets End their winning streak at four.

Dinwiddie and Allen Lead Nets to Fourth Straight Win of Impressive Turnaround

Eric Webb
0

Brooklyn thrives despite being banged up.

Spencer Dinwiddie hilariously draws up unique final play to close out the Knicks by running final 0.4 seconds off clock in Nets' 103-101 win at MSG

Rick Laughland
0

The Nets super-sub had a brilliant idea at MSG to close out the Knicks.

What The NBA's Potential Schedule Changes Mean For The Durant/ Kyrie Nets

Rob Lep
0

The league's new rules, reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, give fans a bigger chance of seeing the LeBron vs Durant rematch in the non-KD-Warriors NBA they've always wanted.

Spencer Dinwiddie Has Been Brilliant In Kyrie Irving's Absence

Rob Lep
0

He's scored 20+ points in each of the four games Irving has missed, setting a new career-high.

Shumpert guarding Barnes as he drives in to the basket.

Eric Webb
0

Brooklyn had their foot on the gas from start to finish.