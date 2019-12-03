Small forward David Nwaba scored 10 points at the Eastern Conference playing the Celtics and Heat making a trademark defense. After Wednesday’s loss against the Celtics, the small forward didn’t get any plays on Friday’s rematch, but was part of Atkinson’s rotation during the game against the Heat.

“He’s earning himself more playing time,” Atkinson said regarding to Nwaba’s performance.

Nwaba had six points, four rebounds, and two shots within 16 minutes from the game against the Suns on Nov. 10. This is the player’s fourth organization after getting undrafted with Cal Poly.

“Just stay ready. That’s the biggest thing no matter what happens,” Nwaba said to NY Post. “I just got to be ready and stay positive about the whole process. … It’s an opportunity every time I’m on the court, just to play hard. I think they see it. I just got to continue to be aggressive every opportunity I have and just play my game.”

Nwaba appeared in only 12 games this season. The team will make a new roster when Wilson Chandler’s suspension ends for using performance-enhancing drugs. This could be a great possibility for Nwaba, especially if he wants to continue as a Nets player.

“I know what I bring to this team,” Nwaba said. “I’m just out there showing I deserve to be out there on the floor. I’m trying to help this team as much as I can.”