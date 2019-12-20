NetsInsider
David Nwaba suffers a serious Achilles injury

Larry Stansbury

Last night's game was a terrible lost for the Nets against the San Antonio Spurs. David Nwaba tore his right Achilles during the third quarter. The team confirmed that the small forward will be out for the season and flying back home in New York to be examined and he have surgery on Friday.

“I just wish him the speediest recovery,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “There’s no guy on the team who does things more perfectly in terms of preparing for a game, preparing for a season. You just feel ill when you think about it.”

They say what goes around, comes around and for the Nets, their chances are being played on the court. They played San Antonio back in 2003 and won. However, they lost 118-105 and with this and Nwaba injurt, the team has to think hard on the future for the season. 

David Nwaba suffers an Archilles injury on Thursday's game against the Spurs. New York Post

“That’s just bad, man. Great guy, worked hard to get in the league, been playing the best he’s played since he’s been in the NBA,” Garrett Temple said. “For him to go down like that, it’s just tough. My heart goes out to him, prayers go up for him.”

During the game, Wilson Chandler returned on court from his suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs while the team released their 16th-man replacement Iman Shumpert. They could use Shumpbert as a backup, until a physician tells the team Nwaba cannot play for the rest of the season. 

“You just keep preparing. Its next man up,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “Odds are we’ll probably get Shump back, which will be cool. But you never want it to happen in this way, especially with Dave catching a rhythm, playing so well and being so dynamic. It’s not cool, its not fun.”

The team now has  to plan ahead for future games without Nwaba, Levert, and Irving. 

 “We don’t have a choice. We’re [28] games in. What are we doing to do, not play the other 54?” Dinwiddie said. “We literally have zero choice but to dig in and next man up and all that stuff."

