Erik Spoelstra Reveals Thoughts on Brooklyn Nets' Dramatic Offseason

There are few active coaches that knows more with what comes with coaching NBA superstars and personalities than Erik Spoelstra. The Heat head coach, who led Miami's 'Big 3' of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh to back-to-back titles, weighed in on Brooklyn's drama-filled offseason, highlighted by the two-month trade request by Kevin Durant, before the preseason contest against the Nets.

The head coach did not pay much attention to what transpired in Brooklyn this past offseason. Spoelstra, who has coached a number of current and future Hall of Famers, stated the importance of the offseason -- a breather for everyone to relax and decompress.

"I mean, just in general, I don't really pay much attention to a lot of things that happened during the summer," Spoelstra said. "There's a lot of different emotions that happened after the season, and that's why a lot of times the off season is just good for everybody to get away and decompress and then start over again. And there's been plenty of examples in the league, where things happen and we get back together, and the games happen and you just start to start the season and a lot of things are forgotten."

Spoelstra has also coached a shooting-filled roster mixed with superstars, similar to what Steve Nash is constructed with this season. The Heat head coach believes the supporting cast Brooklyn contains is a very vital piece to their team on and off the hardwood.

"Great players that have carved out really important roles on whatever teams they've been on," Spoelstra said. "Patty Mills obviously, has been on some great teams and programs in San Antonio. Curry, wherever he's been, has been able to bring value, and I think a lot of people probably outside of Brooklyn have forgotten about Harris, but he's a proven two-way player in this league."