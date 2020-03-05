Grizzlies Rout Nets 118-79 On Home Court For Second-Largest Home Loss in Franchise History

After a very impressive upset against the Celtics last night the Nets get embarrassed 118-79 by the Grizzlies on their home court in their first game back in Barclays Center in over a week. Brooklyn is now 0-2 against Memphis this season.

You could say the Nets didn’t do that great of a job keeping the momentum going from last night’s game because tonight was one of those games where everything that could go wrong for the Nets, did; on both sides of the ball too.

Offensively they struggled with knocking down shots, shooting 33.3% FG and 16.7% 3FG. They struggled with moving the ball well, totaling only 15 assists, when they average 24 APG. This was unlike the Nets, at least as of late because in their last 20 games only twice have they not dished out 20+ assists. They also had 14 turnovers, when they average 15.5 TOV. This is another statistic that was unlike them. In the last eight games only three times have they had 14+ turnovers. Lastly, the Nets average 110.4 PPG and they were held to 79 points tonight.

Defensively Brooklyn didn’t show much effort either, giving little to no resistance to Memphis, who came in winning their last two. On the defensive boards the Nets got outhustled 41-29. They also committed more fouls on defense than the Grizzlies. Lastly, they let Memphis go off for 66 points in the second half compared to their 34.

In the second half especially the Nets played very poorly, shooting 28.9% FG and 13.6% 3FG, dishing out only seven assists.

Taurean Prince led the way for the Nets with 15 points.

Josh Jackson led the way for the Grizzlies with 19 points off of the bench.

“40-point losses, believe it or not, happen in this league,” said Head Coach Kenny Atkinson. “But I think collectively we didn’t like our [competitive] level and our spirit wasn’t where it needed to be…these are the moments where you really have to embrace the adversity. We’re obviously disappointed and frustrated that we couldn’t build off a great win.”