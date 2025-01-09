How Many More Games Will Nets Win?
The Brooklyn Nets are beginning to struggle having only won four games since the start of December.
Wins have been hard to come by, and Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale doesn't think they will have many more this season.
Favale predicts that the Nets will finish with 24 wins on the season.
"Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith are gone, and the losses are beginning to pile up. Most critically, Brooklyn is 29th in points scored per possession since sending Schröder to the Golden State Warriors," Favale writes.
"Granted, there is still work to be done. Reuniting with D'Angelo Russell and the return of Cam Thomas may propel the Nets offense to unintended and unwanted heights. But general manager Sean Marks has already shown he understands the point of this season. More trades and eventual shut-downs are en route."
Only the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards are projected to finish with worse records than the Nets.
Wins will be difficult to achieve, especially if the team trades Cam Johnson ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, but the Nets are focused on building a culture and finding a way to get the highest pick possible ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Nets begin a six-game road trip tomorrow against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.