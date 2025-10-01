How Much Should Nets Egor Demin Play in the Preseason?
NBA basketball is almost back, with the Brooklyn Nets' first official preseason game happening in less than two weeks. The Nets will host the Phoenix Suns on October 10 for their preseason opener, but they may have to do it without their highest 2025 draft pick.
Brooklyn selected BYU point guard Egor Demin with the eighth pick in this year's NBA Draft. The move shocked many fans and analysts, as Demin was seen by many as a late lottery-type player. However, Nets general manager Sean Marks and the rest of the front office saw a lot of potential in Demin, leading to the selection.
But it hasn't been a smooth offseason for Demin. He's currently dealing with a plantar fascia tear in his foot that's kept him out of practice and team activities for a while. However, fans got a positive update on Demin's condition on Tuesday.
Erik Slater, who covers the Brooklyn Nets for ClutchPoints, reported that Demin went through some non-contact work at practice, which is a good sign that he's trending in the right direction. While it's a positive step for Demin, it still leaves his status for the preseason and even regular season up in the air.
It begs the question of how much Demin could and even should play in the preseason. The NBA preseason is a great time for young players, especially rookies, to get some real experience. The Summer League is nice, but the preseason is a step closer to regular-season play for these young players, making it super important for them.
But Demin is going through a longer rehab process at the moment, putting his status for the preseason up in the air. Fans want to see their young point guard of the future on the court as soon as possible, but not at the risk of his long-term health. If the Nets try to rush the rehab process on Demin to get him back for preseason play, that could have detrimental long-term consequences for his rookie season.
So while it's not ideal to say, it might not be the best idea for Demin to play in the preseason. His long-term health, not only this season but throughout his career, could be on the line if he comes back early from that foot injury. And the Nets can't afford to have their eighth overall pick spend the majority of his rookie season on the bench, injured.
Regular-season play doesn't start until October 22 for the Nets, which is almost three weeks away. That provides a better rehab timeline for Demin and for Brooklyn. Nets fans might have to wait a bit longer than they'd like to see Demin on the court in Brooklyn.