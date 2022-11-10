How the Nets 'Write-In Candidate' Landed The Head Coach Job

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a stunner Wednesday afternoon, deciding on Jacque Vaughn to be their head coach going forward. The move was so much of a stunner, it came with an element of surprise for the 47-year-old head coach himself.

Only hours after the Nets parted ways with their former head coach, Steve Nash, reports surfaced and clearly indicated it was Ime Udoka's job to lose. The initial reports ignited the growing backlash stemming and revolving around Udoka's active full-season suspension with the Boston Celtics. More importantly, how quickly the former Nets assistant was able to be the front-runner for the open position.

When Marks was directly asked about why the organization steered away from Udoka and declined to get into specifics. He didn't mention Udoka's name and called it 'never appropriate' to name candidates for a vacant position.

“Like all other searches we’ve ever done, whether it's front office or coaching staff, it's never appropriate to talk about who may or may not have been a candidate for this job," said Marks during a press conference Wednesday evening. "All I can tell you is there was an exhaustive search. We've been through candidates and we'll leave it at that.”

During the up-and-down rumblings of Udoka returning to Brooklyn, the noise became quieter and quieter each day. During that span, Vaughn was serving as acting Nets head coach reading those same reports and wondering about his chances. That didn't serve as a distraction for him, but when Vaughn was told the news of his newest opportunity - an opportunity he's been waiting on for years - he described it perfectly: 'the write-in candidate.'

“I guess I was the was at the write-in candidate in the minds of the elections right now, but I'm okay with that," said Vaughn I said to my wife, I might have not been her first choice and we've been together 20 years so you know, it could all work out. So off we go."

Throughout the four games, Vaughn spoke honestly about how long he believed he would be the acting head coach. He remained positive and helped the Nets go 2-2 in his second acting stint with Brooklyn.

"I was honest with you guys. I was in the mindset of coaching that Chicago game and that's what I was asked to do. And I did it. And then the next day, we had an off day. I was asked to do practice and I did it. And it's just it brought me to this point. I think I can really say honestly, I've served every coach that I've been with and staff. Looked them in the eye, had their back and did their job. Hopefully to make it easier for them. And I told my son today, you know, just do what you're supposed to do man every day. And it's nothing wrong with that and hopefully you get rewarded for it. And if you don't, you can look yourself in the mirror every night. If you do get rewarded. Off you go."

Identical to Vaughn, the Nets General Manager claimed to players had influence on the decision to make Vaughn the head coach moving forward. Marks named Kevin Durant, noting he needed to focus on what he does for the Nets while the GM does his job.

"I update the players. The players knew ahead of time. Kevin's job here is to go out and play basketball and that's what he wants to do," Marks said. "That's what he enjoys to do. Let's let him go and do that. My job is here is to try to put this organization in the best place moving forward and what we've fulfill our needs right now. That decision was not up to Kevin.”

While Durant is claimed to have no influence on the head coaching decision, Vaughn believes his relationship with the Nets superstar is 'great' and evolving. The head coach - who served as an assistant and two acting head coaching stints in his seven years with the organization - has been in Brooklyn since Durant inked his deal to come to the Nets in 2019.

“It's been great I think. I think your relationships evolve. I'm more in a position to understand what he likes and doesn't like and the right times to approach him and not approach him and to ask a question to give an answer. I think those are important kind of steps that you have when you have a relationship is figuring that other person out. Sometimes it's asking them and sometimes it's it's been a good listener.”

Overall, the decision to go with Vaughn - a coach who hasn't held the main chair before on a championship contending team - was a surprising one. The signing rose some thoughts on whether the move keeps Brooklyn chasing their championship aspirations or whether their looking ahead to move down the ladder in the time to come. In Marks' opinion, the move was focused around the present and looking forward. The Nets GM has known Vaughn dating back their days together with the San Antonio Spurs.

“You're factoring both of those things," Marks stated. "I think we look at it right now what the best fit is. He's rallied the troops and the troops have rallied around him. I mean, the energy, the camaraderie has been great and you know, we need that. That needs to be sustained this year and into the future. That's what we're trying to build here. Also we always factor in what we “ need right now, but also, what are the right personalities that we need long term here."

Vaughn plans on keeping the coaching staff and not making any changes as the head coach. He disclosed it's an ongoing discussion on whether Marks and himself will fill the vacant lead assistant chair.