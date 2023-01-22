Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant has yet to play at the Chase Center to play against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, and his former fanbase. Unfortunately, that will remain the same on Sunday night when Golden State hosts Brooklyn.

The Nets, despite missing their biggest weapon on both ends of the floor in Durant (isolated MCL sprain) have a relatively clean injury report heading into their contest vs. the Warriors. Only newly signed two-way combo guard Dru Smith will be inactive. He is assigned to the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

On the other side, the team has listed veteran wing T.J Warren, who is dealing with a right knee contusion, as probable to play vs. the Warriors. Warren suffered the injury in Brooklyn's defeat to the star-depleted Utah Jazz on Friday night. He was limited to only 18 minutes off the bench, logging five points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Meanwhile, for Golden State, the team will be without two of its key rotation players. The Warriors have ruled veteran wing Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) and young big man James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) out vs. the Nets. Anthony Lamb is deemed questionable with left foot soreness for the Sunday night contest.

Brooklyn, who is looking to snap a season-high four-game losing streak, can also pick up a season sweep of Golden State with a win. A season sweep on Sunday night would mark the second time in the last three seasons the Nets have accomplished that feat vs. the Warriors. It would also give Brooklyn the fifth win in their last seven games vs. Golden State after only winning just two of their previous 14 matchups.