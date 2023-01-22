Skip to main content

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors

The injury reports for the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors have been released ahead of the Sunday night matchup.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant has yet to play at the Chase Center to play against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, and his former fanbase. Unfortunately, that will remain the same on Sunday night when Golden State hosts Brooklyn. 

The Nets, despite missing their biggest weapon on both ends of the floor in Durant (isolated MCL sprain) have a relatively clean injury report heading into their contest vs. the Warriors. Only newly signed two-way combo guard Dru Smith will be inactive. He is assigned to the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.    

On the other side, the team has listed veteran wing T.J Warren, who is dealing with a right knee contusion, as probable to play vs. the Warriors. Warren suffered the injury in Brooklyn's defeat to the star-depleted Utah Jazz on Friday night. He was limited to only 18 minutes off the bench, logging five points, three rebounds, and two assists. 

Meanwhile, for Golden State, the team will be without two of its key rotation players. The Warriors have ruled veteran wing Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) and young big man James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) out vs. the Nets. Anthony Lamb is deemed questionable with left foot soreness for the Sunday night contest. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brooklyn, who is looking to snap a season-high four-game losing streak, can also pick up a season sweep of Golden State with a win. A season sweep on Sunday night would mark the second time in the last three seasons the Nets have accomplished that feat vs. the Warriors. It would also give Brooklyn the fifth win in their last seven games vs. Golden State after only winning just two of their previous 14 matchups. 

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

USATSI_19394629
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Kyrie Irving's 48-Point Game vs. Jazz

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19501794_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Shares Controversial Take on Viral Youth Basketball Video

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19830023_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Season-High 48 Points vs Jazz

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19714829
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19765526
News

Kevin Durant's Updated Injury Evaluation Timeline Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17606232_168390270_lowres
News

Updated Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19724335
News

Injury Update: Kyrie Irving Reveals His Final Status vs. Suns

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17245953
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns

By Chris Milholen