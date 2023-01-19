Skip to main content

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns

The injury reports for the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns have been released prior to their Thursday night matchup.

Life without superstar forward Kevin Durant (isolated MCL sprain) hasn't been easy for the Brooklyn Nets. The team failed to come up with needed wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. 

Now entering a tough road slate with a three-game losing streak, Brooklyn head into Thursday's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns with a promising injury report. 

The team has listed superstar guard Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) as probable vs. the Suns. Irving, who was a late scratch in Tuesday's road loss to San Antonio, was deemed to be day-to-day with calf soreness, according to head coach Jacque Vaughn. 

"He just reported a little tightness. It's essentially just day-to-day," Vaughn told reporters pregame. "He'll get some treatment and check on him tomorrow, and hopefully this is short-term." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Outside of missing their biggest weapon on both ends of the floor in Durant, the injury report for Brooklyn is clean. The Nets have assigned two-way guard David Duke Jr., two-way guard Dru Smith, and second-year wing Kessler Edwards to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. 

On the other side of the hardwood, the Suns are heading into the matchup with a chance of missing both of their stars. The team has already ruled star guard Devin Booker (Left Groin Strain) out vs. Brooklyn. 

Phoenix has also ruled Josh Okogie (Nasal Fracture), Cameron Payne (Right Foot Sprain), former Net Landry Shamet (Right Foot Soreness), and Jae Crowder (Not With the Team) out for Thursday night's matchup. 

Star guard Chris Paul (Right Hip Soreness) is listed as questionable while Cameron Johnson (Right Meniscus Tear) is deemed probable vs. Nets. If Johnson plays against Brooklyn, it will mark his first game since Nov. 4. 

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

USATSI_19798706_168390270_lowres
News

James Harden Shades Nets When Asked About Best Career Teams

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19724336
News

Injury Report: Kyrie Irving's Status vs. Phoenix Suns

By Joey Linn
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 1.20.40 PM
News

Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy Have Hilarious Twitter Exchange

By Joey Linn
DSC03245
News

Nets' Ben Simmons Assists More Than 2,600 Winter Coats To Children In Need

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19809218
News

Inside The Nets Struggles Without Kevin Durant: 'This Isn't Last Year At All'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19797431
News

Injury Update: What To Know About Kyrie Irving's Calf Soreness

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19691020
News

Injury Update: Kyrie Irving's Final Status vs. Spurs

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19778700
News

Injury Report: Kyrie Irving's Updated Status vs. Spurs

By Chris Milholen