Injury Report: Joe Harris and Seth Curry Ruled OUT for Nets Regular Season Opener

The Brooklyn Nets will enter the regular season opener banged up and missing two vital pieces to their offense. The team has ruled both Joe Harris and Seth Curry out against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 19.

Harris, who is dealing with foot soreness, played in the preseason opener, has missed the last three preseason contests. Despite being ruled out for the season opener, the Nets head coach stated Harris is doing a lot better and will start doing more contact. He did not practice Tuesday.

“He’s actually doing a lot better and really is turning a corner but not in the time,” said Nash after Nets practice on Tuesday. “He’s going to start ramping up and taking part in more contact.”

Royce O’Neale has started in the place of Harris, and that seems to be the plan for Wednesday. The Nets head coach delivered high praise to his new wing after practice, emphasizing his IQ and unselfishness.

“Royce is such an intelligent player, unselfish player, and [has a] complete awareness of who he is and what he does. It just makes a great fit for our guys,” Nash said. “He’s able to lead and direct on the floor. He understands how to sacrifice for teammates who are high-volume players, and just that awareness and IQ has been important for our team.”

Curry, who is in the tail end of his ankle rehab, is on a similar timeline as Harris. The guard did not practice Tuesday but hasn’t completed a 5-on-5 session yet. He did accomplish 4-on-4 and is progressing with contact.

“Similar situation,” said Nash on Curry’s timetable. “Maybe a hair behind Joe but those guys are going to participate in some contact over the next few days.”

Outside of Harris and Curry, Edmond Sumner’s status for Wednesday is up in the air. Sumner, who is dealing with a hip strain, has a chance to play against the Pelicans but it’ll be based on how he responds in the coming days.

“Almost. He’s got a chance for Wednesday but we’ll see,” Nash said. “I think he had a few reps today and he’ll get some 5-on-5 in the next couple of days. We’ll see if he can make it for Wednesday.”

Brooklyn is well accustomed to missing key players due to injury. Like last year, the same model is sticking - next man up - till players return healthy.

“Just continuous support every day and just hold it down for them. That’s all we can do,” Markieff Morris said.” When guys are out, it’s the next guy up. That’s what we’re going to do.”