Injury Report: Kyrie Irving's Updated Status vs. Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets have added superstar guard Kyrie Irving to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

The team has downgraded Irving from available to questionable with right calf soreness. There is no further update on the Nets' guard's status at this time.

The Nets will only be missing one rotation player, but unfortunately, it's their biggest weapon on both ends of the floor in Kevin Durant (Isolated MCL sprain). The team will also be missing David Duke Jr (G League two-way), Kessler Edwards (G League assignment), and Dru Smith (G League two-way) who will all be with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

On the bright side, Brooklyn will have their star point forward Ben Simmons available for Tuesday's game vs. San Antonio. Simmons was a late scratch in Sunday's home win against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to back soreness - an injury he most notably underwent off-season surgery with. There is no further update on whether the point forward will be on a minutes restriction on Tuesday night.

For the Spurs, the team will also only be missing one key rotation player - Devin Vassell (left knee procedure). San Antonio will also be missing a few G League players: Dominick Barlow, Charles Bassey, and Blake Wesley. Doug McDermott remains questionable with upper back tightness.

The Nets head into San Antonio has won six straight against the Western Conference team. Brooklyn has swept the season series over San Antonio in each of the last two seasons. Since the start of December, the Nets are a league-best 9-1 on the road. Only the New York Knicks (8-2) and the Miami heat (8-3) trail closely behind Brooklyn's elite mark.