Injury Report: New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

The New York Knicks will travel across the East River to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center Wednesday night. It's the first of four meetings between the cross-town rivals this season, and neither team will be at full strength.

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving (team suspension), Yuta Watanabe (left ankle sprain), and TJ Warren (left foot - injury recovery) against the Knicks.

Irving will be serving the fourth game of his at least five-game team suspension Wednesday night. There is no update on whether the superstar guard will serve more than five games under his suspension. In the latest update on Irving, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that a face-to-face meeting with NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver on Tuesday morning was 'productive' and 'understanding.'

The latest addition to the Nets injury report was Watanabe, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The wing took to Twitter to give more depth on the severity of the injury, stating: 'It's just a sprain, so I'm going to fix it properly and come back to the court soon! Thank you for always supporting me.'

The Nets' veteran wing, TJ Warren has yet to be cleared for 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 scrimmages. He is slated to be reevaluated sometime in November.

On the Knicks side, the team has listed Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) as questionable against the Nets. The team has ruled Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) out for the rivalry contest.

Brooklyn has won the last seven contests against New York. That includes season-sweeping their cross-town rival last season. Out of those seven, the Nets have won four of them on their home floor. A win against the Knicks Wednesday night would give Brooklyn their longest-active winning streak against any team (tied with the Detroit Pistons).