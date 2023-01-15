Skip to main content

Injury Report: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

The injury reports for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets have been revealed.

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center on Sunday evening. Both teams will head into the matchup relatively healthy and at full strength.  

The Nets have ruled Kevin Durant (isolated MCL sprain) out against his former team. Durant is projected to miss a month of action due to the injury. He is expected to be reevaluated in roughly one week so there is no further update on Durant at this time. 

Outside of its cornerstone, Brooklyn is fully healthy. The team did not assign any players to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets meaning two-way guard David Duke, Kessler Edwards, and two-year big Day'Ron Sharpe will be available. 

After Saturday afternoon's team practice at HSS Training Center in Industry City, head coach Jacque Vaughn said there is a chance new two-way guard Dru Smith will be at Barclays Center vs. the Thunder. Smith, who signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Friday, will not play but will meet his new teammates. Vaughn was complimentary of his new two-way guard, describing him as an athletic and good-sized player. 

On the Thunder's side, the team has ruled Ousmane Dieng (Right Wrist, Small, Non-Displaced Fracture), Chet Holmgren (Right Foot Surgery), Aleksej Pokusevski (Left Tibia Plateau; Non-Displaced Fracture), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Right Ankle Sprain) all out vs. the Nets. 

A win for Brooklyn would give the team their 15th win in their last 17 games, along with their 19th win across their last 22 contests. The Nets, who hold the best record since Nov. 1 (25-9) are 7-6 vs. Western Conference competition this season. 

The Nets will hit the road after their Sunday matchup vs. the Thunder for a five-game road trip. 

