Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Barclays Center. For the first time this season, the Nets can potentially have a clean injury report. And it's looking that way.

The team has listed Joe Harris (left knee soreness) as probable for the Monday night matchup. Harris, who hasn't played since Brooklyn's dominant victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Dec. 21, did not travel with the team during the three-game road trip. He remained in Brooklyn getting treatment for his knee soreness.

Outside of Harris, the Nets' injury report is clean. The team has assigned two-way guards David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams, along with wing Kessler Edwards to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

On the Spurs' side, the team has listed Devin Vassel as questionable with knee soreness. San Antonio will be without Keita Bates-Diop (non-COVID illness). The Spurs have assigned two-way forward Dominic Barlow, two-way Charles Bassey, and Blake Wesley to their NBA G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

A win for the Nets on Monday night would extend their league-best winning streak to 12 games. In franchise history, the team has only been able to achieve two win streaks longer than 12 games. Both of those win streaks - 14 straight wins during the 2004-05 season and the 2005-06 season - came when the team was located in New Jersey.

In recent years, Brooklyn has held the winning between their matchups with San Antonio. The Nets have swept the season series in the last two seasons. The team's current four-game home winning streak vs. the Spurs is tied for the longest streak on their home floor against them in franchise history.