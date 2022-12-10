Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets will be without eight players for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers in Indiana.

For the second game of a back-to-back, the team is resting nearly the entire rotation. In other words, Brooklyn will have nearly more players in street clothes on the bench than available to play.

The team has ruled Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness), Seth Curry (left ankle - injury management), Kevin Durant (right knee - injury management), Joe Harris (left ankle - injury management), Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness), Royce O'Neale (personal reasons), Ben Simmons (left knee/calf - injury management), and T.J. Warren (left foot - injury management) all out for Brooklyn.

After Friday’s contest vs. Hawks, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was non-committal on whether Durant will finally have his must-needed rest day come against the Pacers.

The Nets superstar forward. who logged a total of 36 minutes during Friday night’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, now sits at 994 total minutes played — a league-high. Durant’s rest day vs. Pacers marks the first game he has missed all season.

“The minutes are adding up. We’ll always be smart in terms of short term, long term,” said Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn on Durant’s minutes load during Friday’s postgame. “I’ll see how they [KD & Royce O’Neale] come from this game. If we can get through tomorrow, the schedule’s in our favor to get a little break.”

Brooklyn will have Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Markieff Morris, Day’Ron Sharpe, Edmond Sumner, Yuta Watanabe, and Alondes Williams available to play.

On the other end, the Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton (left groin soreness) questionable vs. Nets. Indiana has ruled Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) and Kendall Brown (G League - Two Way) out.