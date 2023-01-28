Injury Update: Ben Simmons' Considered Day-To-Day With Knee Soreness

After exiting the Nets' defeat to the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter on Thursday night, Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) will miss Saturday evening's game against the New York Knicks.

The return of Simmons' knee soreness is not concerning in the eyes of the Nets. Despite combatting left knee soreness earlier this season, he is not expected to get an MRI to further evaluate the injury. The Nets' head coach Jacque Vaughn stated that he's unaware of any additional imaging being scheduled for Brooklyn's point forward. He is considered day-to-day.

"Yeah, I haven't had information about getting any additional MRIs than previously. He'll be out tonight with knee soreness."

Simmons, who will miss his 12th game on Saturday evening, has dealt with various injuries this season. After undergoing an off-season back operation, the team load managed him in the early portion of the regular season. He has also dealt with back soreness sporadically through the 48 games played.

Shortly after, Simmons had injury battles with left knee soreness and a left material calf strain. Both injuries were deemed to be caused by his minutes' load and his lower back. That does not impact Brooklyn's goal of having Simmons be available for every game (including back-to-backs), if healthy. It's a goal Vaughn has commonly stated in the Nets' recent stretch.

"I believe everyone's approach should be based around that, where you want to be pinned in on a nightly basis."

When Vaughn was asked whether Simmons' approach followed his philosophy, he did not want to speak specifically about his point forward. Instead, he explained what he told his point forward earlier today.

"I'm going to talk to you in generalities again, and not be specific on that because there are 17 dudes on the team and to pinpoint one guy, I don't think it's fair," Vaughn responded. "What I do is address the team and I asked him to take advantage of today. Take advantage of your recovery day. Nothing's changed, I believe, in my message.

"Nothing's changed in my communication with this team, 1-through-17. Prepare yourself to be dependent on, on a nightly basis and get pinned into the lineup."

Outside of Simmons, the Nets have gone even smaller with the loss of veteran wing T.J. Warren. He is day-to-day with a left shin contusion and will also miss Saturday's game vs. New York.

"T.J. is out. It's a good thing I'm not a doctor. We thought it was the knee. It was a little bit under the knee. It's the shin," Vaughn said pregame. "He's got a shin contusion and he'll be out today. He's also day-to-day."

