Injury Update: Joe Harris and Seth Curry Out Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets will likely be without four of their key role players for their third preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Steve Nash is keeping the precautious approach with Joe Harris for the reminder of the preseason. The Nets head coach disclosed the soreness is in his foot, not his ankle. Nash stated Harris will travel with the team to Milwaukee but will not play. He did not practice Tuesday.

“Joe did some light shooting and still monitoring the soreness,” Nash said following Tuesday’s practice. “We’ll see how he responds tomorrow.”

For Seth Curry, he is still dealing with ankle soreness and has been ruled out for the final two preseason contests to work on his rehab. At Media Day and during the six-day training camp, the guard noted he was 85-to-90 percent with his ankle. He is still not cleared for five-on-five play.

“Seth is still progressing. He’s doing some light contact, no five-on-five yet. He won’t play this week,” Nash said. “Hopefully it’s not long-term.”

The Nets head coach said it was too much to commit to his shooting guard playing in the regular season opener against the Pelicans on Wednesday, October 19.

Edmond Sumner is a surprise to the injury-riddled Nets. Sumner is dealing with a hip strain. The new Net spent the offseason finishing up his Achillies rehab and was cleared for five-on-five right before training camp.

“Edmond has a little strain and he’s day-to-day,” Nash disclosed.

There is no new update on TJ Warren, who is still dealing with his foot rehab. Warren remains to be reevaluated in November.

Brooklyn has had their fair share of injuries taking a curveball and getting progressively worse. In Nash’s eyes, he doesn’t see the injuries to Harris, Curry, and Warren prolonging past their timelines.

“TJ we knew it was going to take time,” Nash said. “Seth is in/around. Joe, we put the breaks on a little bit here but he’s done a great job, had a good summer, and put himself in a position, so hopefully his resolves quickly too.”