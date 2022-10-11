Skip to main content
Injury Update: Joe Harris Traveling With Nets This Week

Joe Harris (ankle soreness) is still not playing out of precaution.

It hasn't been a smooth start to the preseason for Joe Harris. 

The Nets will keep their precautious approach for the 6'6" wing for the remainder of the preseason. On the bright side, Harris will travel with the team to Milwaukee for the preseason game against the Bucks Wednesday night, the Nets head coach disclosed after practice on Saturday. 

Harris was held out of the preseason loss to the Heat Thursday night due to ankle soreness. After the unofficial contest, Steve Nash explained he sat the longest-tenured Net out of precaution. He hopes Harris' soreness does not turn into a lingering thing. 

“What I meant was that I hope it’s not like a lingering thing,” Nash said post-game. “I think it’s just a precaution tonight. He’s a little sore and we just want to make sure he gets the proper recovery so that he can come back to full strength.”

There is no secret the Nets will be very cautious with Harris. He underwent two ankle surgeries last season, which limited him to only 14 games. He was required to get the second surgery - successful left ankle ligament reconstruction surgery - after suffering a setback at the tail end of his rehab from his first operation. 

The sharpshooter did not practice with the Nets on Saturday and participated very little at the team's annual Practice in the Park on Sunday. Harris' absence will mean more minutes for Royce O'Neale, who got the starting nod for the Nets against the Heat. 

