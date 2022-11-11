Injury Update: T.J. Warren Starting Contact Work With Coaches

The Brooklyn Nets injured wing, T.J. Warren has taken a big step in his left foot injury rehab. He has been cleared to start contact work with coaches.

Warren, who has only played four games across the last two seasons, was seen working with coaches and some players after the Nets' practice Friday afternoon in Industry City.

"TJ is playing against coaches, so we’ll assess him in the next week or two," said Nets head coach, Jacque Vaughn Friday. "He’s going positively towards progressing. The read against players is not there yet. Coaches are a little slower than the players, and a little older."

The Nets are being very cautious with Warren's left foot - injury recovery. After the team's practice Friday afternoon, Royce O'Neale hinted that the injured wing is approaching five-on-five activity.

"I think he's playing like almost five-on-five now," said O'Neale on Warren. "He's eager to play, so getting everybody back healthy is the main thing.”

Although Warren is likely not going to make his Nets debut in the coming week, he has been traveling with the team on road trips and the plan remains the same for Brooklyn's upcoming four-game road trip.

The 29-year-old wing has been engaged while he's working his way back to the hardwood and communicates with his teammates. In O'Neale's opinion, that's very important for the entire group.

“Just how hard he works coming in every day. He’s working hard and taking rehab seriously, getting back on the court. Even if he’s not playing, he’s still talking to us and communicating so that’s the big thing. It takes everybody as a team to do that.”