Skip to main content
Injury Update: T.J. Warren Starting Contact Work With Coaches

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Update: T.J. Warren Starting Contact Work With Coaches

The Brooklyn Nets wing, T.J. Warren is cleared to start contact work with coaches.

The Brooklyn Nets injured wing, T.J. Warren has taken a big step in his left foot injury rehab. He has been cleared to start contact work with coaches. 

Warren, who has only played four games across the last two seasons, was seen working with coaches and some players after the Nets' practice Friday afternoon in Industry City.

"TJ is playing against coaches, so we’ll assess him in the next week or two," said Nets head coach, Jacque Vaughn Friday. "He’s going positively towards progressing. The read against players is not there yet. Coaches are a little slower than the players, and a little older."

The Nets are being very cautious with Warren's left foot - injury recovery. After the team's practice Friday afternoon, Royce O'Neale hinted that the injured wing is approaching five-on-five activity.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think he's playing like almost five-on-five now," said O'Neale on Warren. "He's eager to play, so getting everybody back healthy is the main thing.” 

Although Warren is likely not going to make his Nets debut in the coming week, he has been traveling with the team on road trips and the plan remains the same for Brooklyn's upcoming four-game road trip. 

The 29-year-old wing has been engaged while he's working his way back to the hardwood and communicates with his teammates. In O'Neale's opinion, that's very important for the entire group. 

“Just how hard he works coming in every day. He’s working hard and taking rehab seriously, getting back on the court. Even if he’s not playing, he’s still talking to us and communicating so that’s the big thing. It takes everybody as a team to do that.” 

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

USATSI_19341929_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's 'Spirits High' With Return From Suspension Undetermined

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19394629
News

Kevin Durant Shares Hilarious Quote on Knicks Fans

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15331861
News

Jaylen Brown Blasts Nike After Kyrie Irving Statement

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17903398_168390270_lowres
News

Nike Doubts They Would Partner With Kyrie Irving Again

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19396119_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James: Kyrie Irving Should Not Be Suspended

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19395397
News

Edmond Sumner Talks Challenging Himself Through Mental Blocks

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19395597
News

Kevin Durant Continues To Push Nets vs. Knicks Rivalry

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19382520
News

How the Nets 'Write-In Candidate' Landed The Head Coach Job

By Chris Milholen