Injury Update: TJ Warren Playing Against Other Players

The Brooklyn Nets injured wing TJ Warren has taken another big step in his left foot rehab.

Warren has been cleared to practice with his teammates and is moving in the right direction, according to Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn. He has not suffered any setbacks in his cautious left foot rehab. The positive injury update comes less than two weeks after Warren was cleared to do contact work with coaches strictly.

“We’re beyond coaches. He is playing against other players which is a step in the right direction," said Vaughn on Warren. "No setbacks so overall TJ’s been getting a good body of work in.”

When Vaughn was asked about what specifically Warren has been cleared for in scrimmage settings with his teammates, the coach wasn't watching the injured wing Tuesday and couldn't provide a clear update.

“I did not watch today. I’ll be honest on that one," Vaughn stated. "It is against players. I’m not sure if it was 4-on-4. It could have been a range from 3-on-3, 4-on-4, not sure if they got to 5-on-5.”

Although Warren is likely not going to make his Nets debut in the coming weeks, he has been traveling with the team on road trips. The 29-year-old wing has been engaged while he's working his way back to the hardwood and communicates with his teammates. Several of his teammates have commented on Warren's engagement level with Brooklyn since his arrival.

Warren has played in only four games across the last two seasons. He is coming off his second consecutive left foot surgery to repair a stress fracture.

Once Warren does return to the lineup and makes his Nets debut, he'll join a loaded wing position that includes Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, and Kessler Edwards.