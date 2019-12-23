NetsInsider
Is there more to Kyrie Irving's injury than Nets are letting on?

Rick Laughland

The Brooklyn Nets might be 12-6 without Kyrie Irving, but there has to be a growing concern that the injury to his shoulder is more serious than previously thought. 

Irving, who exited the Nets 101-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets on November 14 with what the team termed a shoulder injury. It's been nearly six weeks and while Irving has resumed basketball activities, there's no set date for his return. 

It's understandable that the team wants to be cautious with the injury prone Irving, particularly during a season when Kevin Durant is not expected back in the lineup and Caris LeVert is still nursing an injury. 

The reality is if the injury is truly a shoulder impingement, it shouldn't be taking this long, should it? 

Is there more to the injury than the Nets are letting on? 

Potentially. Irving was on a tear individually through the first 11 games of the year, but the team sputtered to a 4-7 record. The Nets were caught ball watching Irving and not playing the team ball they have with Spencer Dinwiddie leading the charge. 

There are still concerns when Irving returns to the lineup whether or not Kenny Atkinson can integrate both Irving and Dinwiddie and get the team to be on the same page throughout this process. 

If Irving doesn't debut before the start of the New Year, that's an indicator that something is truly wrong with his shoulder and this could be a longer-term injury than the team first reported. 

Nets Comeback From Double Digit Deficit to Overcome Young's 47 Point Performance

Eric Webb

Brooklyn handed Atlanta their 7th straight loss.

David Nwaba suffers a serious Achilles injury

Larry Stansbury

This is not good for the team.

Dinwiddie's 41 Not Enough For Nets To Get First Win in San Antonio Since 2003

Eric Webb

Brooklyn hurt themselves with their lack of efficiency against the Spurs

Nets shooting for first win in San Antonio since Game 2 of 2003 NBA Finals

Rick Laughland

Brooklyn takes on San Antonio on Thursday night.

Dinwiddie and Allen Help Nets Hand Pelicans 13th Straight Loss

Eric Webb

Nets pull out a close win against struggling Pelicans

Nets Blowout 76ers 109-89

Eric Webb

Nets get revenge on the last years playof opponent: 76ers

Brooklyn Falls 110-102 To The Defending Champs

Eric Webb

The Raptors' defense was too much for the Nets to handle.

Carmelo Anthony: I Wanted That 'Challenge' Of The Knicks, Implying Durant and Kyrie Didn't

Rob Lep

Melo spent seven seasons in New York. KD and Kyrie are now in NYC too, except not at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks.

Nets Release G Iman Shumpert

Rob Lep

Brooklyn was 9-4 with him on the roster; move clears way for Wilson Chandler, who is returning from 25-game PED suspension

Graham's 40 Too Much For Nets To Stay Undefeated Against Hornets

Eric Webb

The Nets end their winning streak at three.