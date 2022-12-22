Kevin Durant Calls For Nets vs. Knicks Christmas Game

After playing the Boston Celtics in 2020 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, the Brooklyn Nets were left off the biggest day of regular season hoops this year: Christmas Day.

Of course, Kevin Durant's trade request, which was active at the time the league released the Christmas Day slate, clearly impacted the decision to give Brooklyn off on the holiday. Despite having the holiday off and getting a special rest day, the Nets superstar forward made his case for who he wants to play next year.

"Knicks-Nets would've been a great Christmas Day game, especially with the way the Knicks have been playing and the way we’re playing right now. I felt like that would’ve been the perfect matchup on Christmas," said Durant on which team he'd like to play on Christmas Day. "Hopefully, we can get that going forward.”

The Knicks (18-14) have been one of the hottest teams in the league. New York recently had its seven-game win streak snapped in a defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. But in terms of playing the Nets in recent years, the Knicks haven't been able to do that in quite some time.

The Nets have yet to lose to their crosstown rival since Durant made his team debut in the 2020-21 season. That means Brooklyn has won the last eight meetings with their neighbor. In fact, Ben Simmons is undefeated (15-0) against New York in his NBA career as well.

Although the Nets will be watching the five-game Christmas Day slate from home, the Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. It will be the 13th time the two teams meet on the special holiday, which is a record.