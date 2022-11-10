Kevin Durant Continues To Push Nets vs. Knicks Rivalry

When you think of NBA rivalries, the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks isn't your traditional rivalry. It's a lopsided rivalry with Brooklyn dominating the competition in recent years. But there's one Net wants to keep the competitive juices alive regardless: Kevin Durant.

The rivalry stemmed from their locations, dating back to when the Nets franchise was based in New Jersey. That's really as far as the rivalry can be built on considering the two franchises have only met in the postseason three times, and all three were at least a decade apart: 1983, 1994, and 2004.

The rivalry took a huge step when Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets instead of the Knicks in 2019. Since then, the talent level on each side has been disproportionate, resulting in the long-time rivalry slowly molding into a one-sided rivalry.

Durant, fresh off a 29-point triple-double against NYK, always likes to deliver friendly chirps to the crosstown fans and dish some jabs after Brooklyn wins over New York. He didn’t miss a beat after Wednesday night dominant blowout.

"Regardless of each team’s record, it’s always going to be a rivalry regardless of who’s on the floor," said Durant after the Nets 112-85 win over the Knicks Wednesday night. "There’s always gonna be a rivalry because the fans in New York City are so passionate and they love sports so much that there’s always gonna be competition. So as long as I’ve got a Nets jersey on, I’m always -- if I see a Knicks fan, I’m always gonna give them a thumbs down or just give them some s--t about being a Knicks fan. So it only adds to the rivalry and the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaged in the rivalry as well. So it’s all in fun."

After Wednesday's wire-to-wire blowout - a Nets win that held a 35-point lead at one point - Brooklyn has won the last eight meetings against New York. That ties [Detroit Pistons] the longest active winning streak against any other team for the Nets. To make matters even sweeter in the borough, the Nets hold a 106-101 all-time series margin.

The Nets franchise might hold dominant records against the Knicks in recent years but they do include losses. Enter Ben Simmons, who has an even more impressive record against the Knicks: 15-0.

"It's big, I'm starting to realize how big it is," said Simmons on the Nets vs. Knicks rivalry. "But it was exciting. It was good to be out there, you kind of want that rivalry with a certain time and you know it's New York so we're going to have this battle for a long time."