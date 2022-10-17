Kevin Durant Delivers High Praise to Zion Williamson: 'One of One'

Kevin Durant has played with and competed against some of the NBA's most prolific talents throughout his basketball career. There are very few players who can break down the game and analyze competition better than Durant could. Enter Zion Williamson - a talent the Brooklyn Nets superstar sees as 'one of one.'

"You've seen guys at that size, 6-6, that can get up and down the floor and move, but not at that level, though," said Durant on Williamson after the Nets practice Monday afternoon in Industry City. "You've seen guys like Jason Maxiell, I'm not saying they jump as high as Zion, but they were undersized guys that played bigger. Zion is one of those guys. Rodney Rogers - I'm missing so many guys that were that tall at 6-6. Charles Barkley, bruiser-type guys but played bigger. But Zion's athleticism trumps all of theirs by far. When you add that to the mix, it makes him a one of one."

Similar yet different to Durant's star teammate, Ben Simmons, Williamson is working his way back to the game after a 400+ day injury layoff. The Pelicans star missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a foot injury and has a handful of preseason games under his belt since. With all being said, Durant - who knows firsthand what it's like coming back from a long injury layoff - is excited about the 22-year-old's return and believes he and his teammates pack a punch.

"Excitement," said Durant on what he expects to see from Williamson. "Athleticism. Somebody that can put up points pretty fast. It's a matchup problem for a lot of people, so we got our work cut out for him. And then you got two other scorers behind him that can score from all levels. So we got our work cut out for us, but it's going to be exciting times when guys get healthy, especially the marquee guys in this league."

The Pelicans rested the 22-year-old for their final preseason contest and at practice Monday, Williamson reportedly said he'll play Wednesday against the Nets after being a full participant in practice. Before that news, Steve Nash explained how he is game-planning for Williamson to play.

"I guess there is some trickiness to it - which Zion do you get, but I think you would be foolish not to expect an exceptional player," Nash said. "He's so talented and gifted. He causes problems for everybody no matter what state of his body and game is in. He's still such a unique athlete and player. We got to be prepared. We can't expect anything less than his best or we'll be surprised and we'll be second, and when you're reactive, you're in trouble."

If Williamson is deemed available, he will be the first NBA superstar to face Durant and the Nets this season. The Nets will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 19 at Barclays Center for their season opener.