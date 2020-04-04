No. 1 Seed Kevin Durant Loses To No. 16 Seed Derrick Jones Jr. In NBA 2K Players Tournament

It's happened again!

When the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) knocked off No. 1 seed Virginia 74-54 in the first round of the 2018 March Madness, they became the first 16-seed to defeat a one-seed.

Fast forward to Friday night and history has repeated itself. Well, sort of...

With the sports world at a stand-still as the coronavirus pandemic continues worldwide, 2K and the NBA came together to bring the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament. 16 NBA players facing off in 2K, with the games being broadcasted on different platforms including ESPN.

Competitors include Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and more.

In the first matchup of the bracket, 16-seed Derrick Jones Jr. took down the No. 1 overall seed Kevin Durant. April Madness!

Jones Jr. played as Giannis Antetokoumnpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant, on the other hand, may have chosen the Brooklyn Nets over the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency but he did roll with them in 2k!

Sorry, Clippers Nation... it all worked out though. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George aren't too shabby.

Frustrated during the game, Durant yelled out “Please shoot it!” when Jones Jr. put Giannis at the 3-point line. Gotta love it.

Durant made it interesting early taking the lead, but Jones came back before the end of the first half. He extended his cushion to 15 in the third quarter and never looked back.

Jones topped Durant 78-62 in the first round, knocking him out of the tournament on the first night. Certainly a bummer for those who thought Durant could take home the title.

Next up for Jones: a matchup versus the winner of Montrezl Harrell versus Domantas Sabonis.

