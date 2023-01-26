Kevin Durant Reacts to Joel Embiid vs. Nicolas Claxton Beef

After Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton rejected Joel Embiid's dunk attempt in the first quarter of Wednesday night's game, the two players got into it. Words were exchanged between Claxton and Embiid, resulting in double technicals on the two players. Kevin Durant, who is tuned in from home, shared his reaction on Twitter:

Kevin Durant has had his own heated moments with Joel Embiid, although the two players respect each other. In December of 2021, Durant and Embiid had a heated back and forth on the court, but Durant clarified after the game that the respect level is high.

"If you've been watching Joel and I play against each other, it's been like that every game. Even the All-Star game," Durant said of his battles with Embiid. "We just respect each other so much, that natural competitive fire comes out. It's the name of the game... We love competition, and this is only going to make it better."

Now having to watch his teammates face off with Philly's big man, Durant is just as engaged. While he would love to be out there on the floor, Durant is doing all he can to support his teammates from home. The superstar forward is making good progress in his MCL sprain recovery, and could be back before the All-Star game. For now, Durant is cheering from home.

