James Harden Shades Nets When Asked About Best Career Teams

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had an incredibly ugly breakup, and it looks like neither side is over it. Earlier this week, Kyrie Irving mentioned that there are no "halfway-in" players in the locker room this year. Now, it looks like James Harden threw some subtle shade of his own.

In an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Harden seemed to have omitted the Nets when discussing his best career teams.

Harden's interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne

"Top, for sure," Harden said. "We had some really good teams in Oklahoma City, then that '18 team in Houston. But this team is definitely the best chance I've had to win."

It's a very interesting statement by James Harden considering the timing. It's less than a week after Kyrie Irving threw his own subtle shade where he didn't directly mention James Harden's name. For those who didn't see the statement, here it is.

"We also don't have halfway in or halfway in anybody in the locker room. There's just a primary focus on the big picture here."

Harden has definitely been on some good teams with legitimate chances to win an NBA Championship. The Houston Rockets were one game away from the NBA Finals, and the Oklahoma City Thunder were two wins away from winning an NBA Championship. The 2021 Brooklyn Nets were clearly the best team in the NBA when healthy, but then suddenly fell apart in the NBA Playoffs.

It's understandable that both Harden and the Nets may still feel some type of way about each other, but to think that team wasn't capable of winning an NBA Championship is just silly. The 2021 Brooklyn Nets were a fantastic team very capable of winning a championship, but just got hit by the injury bug at the worst time possible.

