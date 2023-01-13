Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, as they simply did not have enough without Kevin Durant. Brooklyn actually got major contributions from their bench in this game, but Kyrie Irving struggled from the floor, and Ben Simmons went scoreless. After the game, Irving revealed how the Nets can makeup Durant's production while he is sidelined with an MCL injury.

"I think I took from it not to be discouraged," Irving said of Thursday's loss. "When losses like this happen, you just get even hungrier. Go in the gym, continue to prepare, and continue to do the things that have got us to this point."

When asked how the Nets cane makeup Durant's production, Irving said, "From each one of us, every single night. It's just going to be a collective effort."

The Nets still have talent, even with Durant sidelined, but every player on the roster will have to step up in his absence. That increased level of play must begin with Irving and Simmons, the team's two highest-paid players. That didn't happen in this loss to Boston, but as Irving said, a loss like this makes the Nets hungrier, and it's something they will learn from.

Brooklyn lost some ground on Boston with this loss, falling to three games behind the top-seeded Celtics, but they have still done well to stay in he hunt for the Eastern Conference's top spot - especially after their slow start.

