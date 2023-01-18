Skip to main content

Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy Have Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant helped Stan Van Gundy with some new lingo
Former NBA coach and current analyst Stan Van Gundy is very active on Twitter. Always sharing his thoughts on both basketball and the world outside of basketball, Van Gundy is a good follow. The former head coach recently shared a take about the state of the modern NBA that got people talking, and he even received a co-sign from Kevin Durant; however, Van Gundy didn't understand that Durant was actually agreeing with him.

Speaking about the lack of availability around the league right now, Van Gundy wrote, "90’s NBA teams had just a trainer and a strength coach, they practiced more often and harder and played more back to backs. Teams now have huge medical & 'performance' staffs and value rest over practice. Yet injuries and games missed are way up. Something’s not working!"

Kevin Durant responded to this Tweet, and Van Gundy was confused:

Van Gundy then attempted to explain himself, writing, "No. I’m not criticizing players. I’m saying that we are getting something wrong in how we prepare and train players. We can’t do anything about injuries like yours, he fell on your leg. But all of these groin, hamstring injuries etc. shouldn’t be happening as much as they are."

Durant, realizing Van Gundy had clearly misunderstood him, responded with this:

When told that "spitting" means speaking facts, Van Gundy hilariously admitted that had had no idea. It was an incredible exchange between Durant and Van Gundy that has since blown up on Twitter.

