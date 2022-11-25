Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled at Him During Recent Game

Ben Simmons yelled at KD during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game
Since coming to the Brooklyn Nets, it has been a rough transition for Ben Simmons. Having dealt with injuries and mental blocks, the multi-time All-Star has taken a while to find himself. While his play has been improving of late, there were reports that some on the team and in the organization were frustrated with how poorly he'd been playing.

Refusing to assert himself offensively for his first several games with the Nets, Simmons looked like a shell of his former self. What made him so dominant at times in Philly, was not only his unique skillset, but his ability to be a floor general. This of course goes beyond just playmaking, and into leadership as well. Until recently, this was not something Simmons had shown much of with the Nets.

On a recent Boardroom segment, Nets star Kevin Durant revealed an interaction between himself and Simmons during a game against the Trail Blazers, where Simmons showed some leadership that impressed Durant. There was a play where Durant cut to the basket and had a chance to dunk, but instead kicked to Joe Harris in the corner, who missed the three. According to Durant, Simmons yelled, "Dunk the f--king ball!"

Durant said that's the type of stuff he likes, because it shows that Simmons is engaged and focused on winning. While not all superstars would appreciate being yelled at by their teammate, Durant said he likes seeing that stuff.

