Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown shared more thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets-Kyrie Irving situation
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been outspoken about his thoughts on the current Kyrie Irving situation. Uncomfortable with the list of requirements that the Brooklyn Nets are forcing Irving to meet, Brown shared some more in-depth thoughts on the situation recently, specifically calling out Joe Tsai as someone who also has more work to do.

"He didn’t say that the organization was working together to get Kyrie back on the floor. He said that he had more work to do," Brown said. "And our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes to see who these business owners, corporations, etc., who they’re associated with, who they’re doing business with, and who they’re affiliated with."

Brown has been vocal about this situation before many others were, and recently shared some important perspective and nuance that has been overlooked throughout this entire situation. Brown also questioned when Irving will be allowed to return, because as of now, that is unclear.

"I think it’s uncharted territory," Brown said. "I think it’s no distinction between what somebody says vs. what somebody posts, and I guess that’s what they are trying to figure out. The terms that the Brooklyn Nets instituted for his return, I voiced my discomfort... It’s still an indefinite suspension, he’s already missed five or six games, so how many games is he going to continue to miss? Is it another situation going on there? Is it a larger situation going on there, is it a larger conversation that needs to be had? We’ve yet to find out."

