Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

The Philadelphia 76ers may explore a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that pairs Kevin Durant with James Harden and Joel Embiid
Having pursued Kevin Durant over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly not done inquiring about the Brooklyn Nets star. Sean Deveny from Heavy Sports recently spoke with an Eastern Conference executive who believes the 76ers will continue asking about Durant, especially after mid-January when more players become trade eligible.

According to Deveny, one Eastern Conference executive said, "There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him. But the Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along. So the Sixers burned them once, do the Nets want to go back and say, OK, sure, we’ll do a KD deal, too."

With the James Harden trade not looking great for the Nets so far, specifically because of how bad and unavailable Ben Simmons has been, this executive believes they may be hesitant to deal with Philly again, especially in exchange for Durant.

Currently in a bad spot, the Nets may be nearing the reset button. There is hope that Kyrie Irving will be back soon, but even if he returns, the Nets have not proven that this group has what it takes to contend in a stacked Eastern Conference. If they are forced to face the reality this season that it's time to rebuild, the 76ers are reportedly ready to inquire about Durant again.

A trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Joel Embiid would be incredible, so it's understandable why Philly has reported interest.

