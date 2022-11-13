Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018

This Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets game will likely not feature LeBron James
Two of the most dominant stars in basketball, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have not faced off since 2018. Having battled in the NBA Finals in both 2017 and 2018, James and Durant have somehow not crossed paths since Christmas of 2018. Both having dealt with injuries over the last few seasons, their teams have faced off several times, but either one or both of Durant and James were sidelined for each of those matchups.

Having suffered a groin injury in a recent game vs. the LA Clippers, LeBron is doubtful to play on Sunday night vs. the Brooklyn Nets. When asked about this, Durant said he would love to play against LeBron again, although his absence makes life easier for the Nets.

"LeBron is tough to deal with on the floor," Durant said. "We need wins. I want him to play for sure, but when he's not out there, the game is definitely easier for us. I wish we could get back to it."

Durant said hopefully this latest groin injury for James does not sideline him for too long, and the two players can face off when the Lakers head to Brooklyn later this year. Durant added that it is always a fun and unique matchup when he and James face off, specifically because they are often the best offensive and defensive players on their respective teams, especially at their size.

