Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

NBAE via Getty Images

KD and the Brooklyn Nets are moving forward after a complicated summer
After requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, superstar forward Kevin Durant has returned to his team. This seemed like an impossible outcome at times during the summer, but with Brooklyn being unimpressed by any of the offers they received, the team decided to work things out with their best player.

On media day, Durant was unsurprisingly asked about his trade request. Admitting he had doubts about Brooklyn's direction, Durant also said that he voiced those doubts to everyone in the organization, which helped lead to his eventual return.

"As the season went on, you see what happened with our season, guys in and out of the lineup, injuries, just a lot of uncertainty, which built some doubt in my mind about the next four years in my career," Durant told reporters on media day. "I mean, I’m getting older, and I want to be in a place that’s stable and trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that."

On his level of optimism going forward, Durant continued by saying, "But in my mind, I did like what we did, what Sean put together this summer with the team. I knew that with all the adversity that we hit, and a lot of failures that we hit as a team last year, guys are gonna be working to get better and be better and try to not make that a trend."

When asked during training camp about some of the potential inaccuracies that existed in the coverage of his trade request, Durant understandably asked if reporters could finally move on from that topic.

"Can we move on past that at some point? I know it's an interesting story. I know that it took up most of the offseason and drama sells, I get that, but I didn't miss any games, I didn't miss any practices, I'm still here," Durant said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

While his trade request was the story of the summer, Kevin Durant has explained nearly everything that went into it, and wants to finally move forward with his team.

